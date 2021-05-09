Inmate death at the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after an inmate’s death at the El Paso County Jail.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), on May 9, around 12:49 A.M., a medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail.

A man was found in his cell unresponsive and not breathing, deputies say. Life-saving measures were immediately started and continued until AMR and Fire personnel arrived and took over.

EPCSO said life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the inmate passed away. At this point, there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19.

The identity of the inmate and cause of death have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available.