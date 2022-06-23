PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old woman while she was in custody at the Pueblo County Jail.

The inmate, identified as Marissa Fresquez of Pueblo, was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning during a routine head count. Life saving measures were performed by Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies, and were continued by Pueblo Fire and American Medical Response personnel.

Despite the life-saving measures, Fresquez passed away. Fresquez was arrested and booked into the jail on Monday evening, June 20.

A preliminary investigation indicated there were no visible signs of trauma and there were no signs of foul play. Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter will release the cause and manner of death pending an autopsy.

Taylor said he elected to activate the CIRT to provide an independent investigation into the

incident. “While it is on the line whether or not to activate the CIRT team, I felt that a third-party

independent review was in order,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we have more questions than

answers at this point, but we will know more after the results of the investigation, interviews and

an autopsy.”

The CIRT includes members of the Pueblo Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. The Pueblo Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.