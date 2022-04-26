COLORADO SPRINGS– An inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:16 a.m., the inmate was found unresponsive in his assigned cell. Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over.

Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away.

The identity of the deceased male will not be released until the Coroner’s Office is able to identify the victim and the next of kin is notified.