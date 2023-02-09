(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — Chaffee County Search and Rescue North (CCSAR-N) rescued an elderly man who was found injured in a canyon on Thursday, Feb. 2.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., CCSAR-N received a page from Salida dispatch requesting assistance for a patient evacuation. A 70-year-old man had sustained a hip and upper leg injury. Another individual had found the elderly man injured and called 911 for help.

The injured man was located approximately a quarter mile up a canyon east of Bob’s Rock near the Elephant Rock campground. Chaffee County EMS and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

CCSAR-N conducted a short carry-out and transported the man to an ambulance. He was then sent to a hospital. All team members were out of the field before dark, per CCSAR-N.

“We’re always grateful for our partners, Chaffee County EMS and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office,” stated CCSAR-N. “We hope the subject makes a speedy recovery.”