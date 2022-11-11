DENVER (KDVR) — The 11-month-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been safely located.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation originally issued an Amber Alert looking for Anwar Rhodes and his 11-month-old infant son on Nov. 9. Police believed that Rhodes had taken the infant after an assault.

The Denver Police Department said, “Information gathered indicates that Rhodes assaulted the child’s mother and took the infant child from the mother.”

According to a tip given to DPD, authorities in Wyoming located the child and reported he was safe. Rhodes was arrested.

DPD is working to reunite the infant with his mother, according to DPD.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in sharing the Amber Alert, it has been deactivated.