Indy GIVE! The Millibo Art Theatre

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Millibo Art Theatre was named after two wonderful performers – Millie Harrison and Bo Frese – Millie and Bo. They exemplified the passion, dedication, and sense of play that we bring to all of our programs at the Millibo.

They create “New Theatre” for children and adults that brings together the best of the performing arts. We build the audiences and the artists for tomorrow.

The theatre is part of this years INDY Give! campaign. If you’d like can donate by clicking on the following link.

For the past 18 years, the Millibo has been an anchor for the Performing Arts Community of the Pikes Peak region. They are the only producing theatre company that creates a full season of new theatre for children and adults.



They educate artists and audiences of all ages through ongoing classes, summer camps, and outreach performances. Last year over 25,000 artists, audience members and students experienced the MAT.

They are raising money for a new storage container or shed, new circus tumbling mats, a welder to build new circus apparatus, set painters

If you are standing at the top of the stairs looking down onto 109 pre-schoolers watching a show at the Millibo, the chairs look empty but are very, very noisy!