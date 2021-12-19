Indy Give! 2021: Peaceful Warriors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peaceful Warriors is allowing anyone to be able to participate in yoga — from young kids, to the elderly to adults with disabilities. It’s main goal, however, is teaching yoga to children.

Peaceful Warriors began four years ago with a group of people who had a connection with yoga and kids.

Lenora Degen said teaching kids yoga was one of her passions. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“We felt that the best way to get yoga widely in the community and society was start to start with children,” said Lenora Degen, chairperson for Peaceful Warriors.

It quickly expanded to encompass people of any age, demographic and background.

“Other people feel they’re not really welcome in a studio maybe. Or there’s not an affordable source of yoga near them. And those are the things we’d like to solve,” Degen said.

Peaceful Warriors said they’re about giving everyone access to yoga. Credit: Rachel Saurer

The organization said it has already seen a lot of positive effects like starting a yoga program at Harrison School District 2 once a week for kids after classes.

“Yoga for kids is one of my passions because I feel like if we got yoga into preschool and elementary school, kids would grow up with this healthier sense of body awareness and body image,” Degen said.

Degen said they have been also presented with the opportunity to teach yoga once a week for a group of adults with disabilities.

A shining moment for Degen was getting the opportunity to teach adults with disabilities yoga once a week. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“It’s been more of a blessing for me than it has been for them but they are enjoying it. I’m learning a lot about new people, about new abilities and just really grateful for those kind of people giving us a chance,” she said.

She said that they have a lot of big plans for the funds they get from the Give! campaign. She said she hopes to expand its presence in Colorado Springs and provide a professional development program for educators to experience the practice before they teach it.

“This is our way of introducing them first to a practice that they can really make their own. Then, once they start to reap the benefits, then it’s easier to share it because it’s more genuine,” Degen said.