Indy Give! 2021: Mustang Ambassador Program

CALHAN, Colo. – The Mustang Ambassador Program (MAP) teaches life and leadership skills to youth through equine assisted learning with trained mustangs and dedicated educational professionals to promote self-awareness, self-confidence and self-direction.

“It takes a little bit of time but it’s amazing to see how you can transform a formerly wild horse into a very willing and able companion and educator,” said Susan Sutherland, executive director for the Mustang Ambassador Program.

The Mustang Ambassador Program isn’t just about rescuing horses in need, it’s also about teaching kids through equine learning. What starts as a passion for horses helps kids rein in confidence and leadership skills. Programs guide kids through life lessons while they work with trained Mustang horses.

“The first day they learn self management or responsibility. The second day has a theme of communication. The third day, the theme is problem solving. The fourth day revolves around relationships. And the fifth day, the theme is resilience,” said Sutherland. “It’s a discussion certainly around managing those different elements of self leadership. And a lot of conversation around personal experiences. It’s really heartening to see kids that might be shy and reserved really open up to and start talking about themselves a bit.”

The nonprofit cares for around 20 horses and a few burrows across their 300-acre ranch east of Calhan.

“Our dream is to have an indoor facility so that we can conduct programming year-round and maximize the ability of our horses, volunteer and instructors to make as impactful in a positive way on the community as possible,” said Sutherland.

The programs has worked with around 100 kids each year since starting in 2014. The program gives kids a place to be themselves and grow confidence, while offering a sanctuary for former wild horses.

The organization hopes to expand to help other people in the community through animal therapy programs.

“To include things such as working with at-risk youth, or adults with disabilities, possibly military PTSD aspects. But we do need additional support to do that and expand,” said Sutherland. “In the Indy Give program, we’re classified under the inspired learning but we also feel very much attached to the animal aspect. We certainly want to be in a position to be able to take in more of them that are in need.”