Indy Give! 2021: Imagination Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS– As part of the Indy Give! 2021 Campaign, Imagination Celebration’s Curious Choreographer of Creativity Debra Thornton came to the FOX21 News station to share about the community work that they are doing in the Pikes Peak region.

The organization is dedicated to the following as listed on their website: Inspiring Creativity, Instigating Innovations and Expanding Engagement.

There’s a variety of events coming up, including the “What If?: Festival of Imagination and Innovation”, an annual festival that takes place in downtown Colorado Springs.

To learn more and to donate to the organization, click here.