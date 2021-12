COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News’s Abbie Burke sat down today during our morning show with founder Lindsey Kangas to talk about the organization, how they aid children in need of mental health treatment by helping parents with the funding of the treatment(s) and more.

Bryson’s Chase Foundation was founded in 2018 and now exists as a 501(c)3 in Colorado.

To learn more about the foundation and to make a donation, click here.