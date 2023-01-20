(PUEBLO, Colo) — The building blocks to better and more affordable housing starts in Pueblo at IndieDwell Colorado.

“There is such a demand throughout the whole state. Everywhere appears to be underserved,” says Ron Francis, CEO of IndieDwell Colorado.

The non-profit is building stronger, energy efficient modular homes at their Pueblo factory.

“We realize that people moving into our homes don’t have much disposable income. So we want to make them so that they are sustainable and also cost effective to run and live in,” says Francis.

They build single and multi-family homes, but it doesn’t stop there.

IndieDwell recently built a treatement center in La Junta. And a warming center for Pueblo Rescue Mission is in the works.

“There’s 15,000 families that need homes just in our community alone. We’re working with different community partners to just chip away at that,” says Mikki Gates, Director of Human Resources at IndieDwell Colorado.

“Supply is the issue, not demand. We need more factories like IndieDwell creating homes because there is such a need in Pueblo and across the state,” says Francis.

IndieDwell’s original projects were recycling old shipping containers and transforming them into houses.

“And once the pandemic was in full force, then we had supply chain issues that we’ve never experienced,” says Francis.

The pandemic caused them to pivot and use different eco-friendly materials to keep construction going. They’re now building steel-framed modular units, which are more sustainable and long lasting.

From custom cabinets to roofing and exterior, each unit is built from the ground up at their factory.

“We have 17 stops in total. The first stop is framing and then it goes all the way through the construction process into drywall, mechanical, electrical and plumbing,” said

In the end, each individual model stacks side-by-side and on top of each other to create a complete housing unit.

IndieDwell also puts a big focus on encouraging and helping people get back into the workforce.

“We bring people in that want a second chance. That could be somebody that’s recently released from incarceration, somebody who’s actively in recovery. So we give them the skills that they need so that they can stabilize and help our community even further,” said Gates.

