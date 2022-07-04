COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs celebrated Independence Day on Monday with a showcase of wings and wheels.

Fighters, bombers, and flying boats from the museum’s collection were displayed next to 18 classic and collectible automobiles from the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America.

“The airplanes are 40’s, 50’s, that kind of era, and you bring cars out of the same vintage, so people can get to see what it was like back in the day. It’s kind of neat, with them blending together,” said Bill Klaers, President and CEO of the National Museum of WWII Aviation.













If you would like to see some of these incredible planes in action, they will be taking flight during the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow happening this September.