(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multi-platinum-selling rock band, Incubus, announced their return with an extensive 2023 summer tour with a stop in Colorado Springs on Sunday, August 27.

Incubus will headline Weidner Field and feature special guests, Badflower and Paris Jackson, as concert openers.

Tickets for the summer concert have gone live on Friday, April 7, on the Switchbacks FC website.

Since first coming together in 1991, the Grammy-nominated band has elevated alternative music through generations. Incubus consistently tops Billboard charts and has over one billion streams across all platforms, according to the band’s media contact. The band averaged 4.1 million monthly listeners just on Spotify.

Incubus has had five consecutive Top 5 debuts. In 2021, the band marked the 20th anniversary of Morning View, its multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album.