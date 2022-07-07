COLORADO SPRINGS — The Biden administration announced on July 1 greater protection to endangered or threatened species. This came after a California Federal Judge ruled against the Trump administration polices that weakened the Endangered Species Act.

Environment America is an environmental advocacy group that aims to protect America’s wildlife and conserve their habitats. Steve Blackledge, Environment America Conservation and Program Director, spoke how upset the public was by Trump’s administrations policies.

“We saw liberals, conservatives, Democrats, Republicans, apolitical people really kind of engaging and saying, we got to protect these places and we got to protect our lands and the wildlife that live there,” said Blackledge. “And so there was a a backlash.”

In Colorado, there are multiple endangered species including the Greenback Cutthroat Trout and the Black-Footed Ferret. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a full list online of endangered and threatened species.

Rocky Mountain Field Institute has been working to protect the Greenback Cutthroat Trout. They are removing sediment from the trouts habitat in the Bear Creek Watershed.

Increased government protection will ensure endangered species habitats will be protected from development and drilling.

“This extra level of protection just ensures that some places will be protected and have that extra level of protection,” said Jennifer Peterson, Executive Director, Rocky Mountain Field Institute. “And really sort of be off limits to that to those development and other external pressures.”

With greater protection it allows habitats to grow for these endangered species.

“One of the big benefits of restoring these endangered species is that it will protect habitats,” said Blackledge. “Species need large and whole habitats that are not polluted and aren’t fractured.”

Rocky Mountain Field Institute advises Colorado residents to be mindful on public lands.

“So for us, every day, we can make an impact just by utilizing our trails and our public lands in a responsible and ethical way,” said Peterson. “Not only consider sort of our needs and our desires to have a great recreational experience, but the broader sort of benefit of the ecosystem and the habitats and the wildlife and all of the species that that rely on on nature to survive.”

There are multiple events and volunteer at Rocky Mountain Field Institute. To learn more on ways to get involved visit their website.