(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Soldiers with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will conduct noise-generating training on Fort Carson starting Wednesday and lasting through Oct. 22.

During this period increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night due to engaged training.

Fort Carson said the training is necessary to train and certify company sized elements of approximately 150 soldiers on infantry tactics while incorporating enablers such as artillery, mortars, and aviation assets. Fort Carson added that this training enables soldiers to maintain their lethality so units are prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe.

Fort Caron said they will continue to inform the public about training events that may impact surrounding communities, and that they will work to balance their training requirements with respect to neighboring communities.

Noise complaints that do arise should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.