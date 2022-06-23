COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reminds drivers and fans to plan ahead for a safe ride home before the puck drops.

Summer DUI enforcement is in effect with CDOT and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) planning increased DUI enforcement efforts now through Labor Day.

Longtime Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Colorado volunteer, Craig Mansfield, began sharing his story after his son, Senior Airman Kristopher Mansfield, was killed by a drunk driver in September 2004.

“… Watching the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2001 was a special memory for us. This time, Kris isn’t here to watch the game because of the selfish choice that someone else made to drive drunk,” said Mansfield. “Let’s all cheer on the Avs and get home safe. Make the right call — if you drink, don’t drive.”

Impaired driving fatalities are on the rise this year. Crash data show that suspected impairment fatalities increased 20% from January 1 through April 30 compared to the same time period in 2021.

“Impaired drivers pose an extreme threat on Colorado roads,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “It takes both strict enforcement and public outreach efforts to make our roads safer — but the ultimate decision is in the hands of the motorist to never drive impaired.”

Law enforcement says to always plan ahead when plans include alcohol, whether it’s a non-drinking friend, family member, rideshare, public transportation or a taxi, to make sure everyone gets home safely.

“The good news is that there are so many safe options available,” said Fran Lanzer, MADD Colorado Executive Director. “Whether you’re going to the game or a watch party, you can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there.”

CSP will also have an increased DUI enforcement presence across the state for Friday. Troopers will be dedicating extra shifts and personnel to detect and enforce Colorado’s DUI laws each night the Colorado Avalanche play.

“…This time when the Avs bring the cup home, know that your troopers are absolutely committed to making sure that everyone can celebrate and get home safely,” Col. Packard. “Please do your part and plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

CDOT has completed two out of six enforcement periods planned for this summer, with the Fourth of July Weekend high-visibility enforcement starting July 1. The previous two enforcement periods, Memorial Day Weekend and Summer Blitz, have resulted in a combined 247 reported DUI arrests.