In-N-Out Burger releases shoes inspired by cup design

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — In-N-Out’s instantly recognizable design for its takeout cups is now available on a pair of shoes.

The “Drink Cup Shoes,” with a Vans-esque design, are covered in the burger chain’s iconic palm tree print and feature removable red insoles. The company’s logo is stamped on the heel as if the chain was its own shoe brand. They aren’t exactly suited for wearing in the In-N-Out kitchen, however – the restaurants’ website says the shoes aren’t water or stain resistant.

In February 2019, In-N-Out filed for a trademark infringement lawsuit against Puma North America, which released their own sneakers that allegedly ripped off In-N-Out’s logo and colors, LAist reports.

You could get your own “Drink Cup Shoes” for $64.95.

In-N-Out made the announcement in late 2017 to put a restaurant in on the north side of Colorado Springs. According to Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, the popular California burger chain got the building permit approved in September of 2019 for a 19.5 million dollar distribution plant. Now this makes In-N-Out one step closer to expanding their foot print in Colorado.