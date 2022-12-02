(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The names of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who were involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday, Nov. 15 have been released.

Officer Sean Reed has been employed with CSPD since March 2015 and is currently assigned to the Sand Creek Division, Community Response Team (CRT).

Nicholas Fischer has been employed with CSFD since September 2021 and is currently assigned to the Community and Public Health Division as a Community Health Paramedic.

On Tuesday, shortly after 4:40 p.m., a CRT comprised of Reed and Fischer was sent to a 911 call that reported a man experiencing a ‘mental health episode’ at a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane.

When the team arrived on scene, a man matching the description was in the roadway, according to CSPD. Officer Reed attempted to escort the man out of the roadway when a struggle ensued upon which a paramedic, Fischer, then assisted Reed. The man was placed in handcuffs and became unresponsive, per CSPD. Medical personnel was requested and the man was transported to a hospital. After arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Per department policy, both Officer Reed and Fischer have been placed on paid administrative leave. The cause of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) will continue investigating the case.