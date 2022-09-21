COLORADO SPRINGS — Living in Southern Colorado, we know of the many opportunities in the place we call home, but what are we doing well? Where do we need to improve?

After three years of pandemic-related delays, Pikes Peak United Way is tackling just that in its “Peaks Progress” 2022 Quality of Life Indicators report.

This year’s report includes 12 key sectors studied, including demographics, government, built environment, economy, social well-being, health, community engagement, education, safety, transportation, recreation, and natural environment.

Whether it be government data, community engagement, or recreation, “That is what brings people and makes us a thriving city,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez of Colorado Springs Police. “That is what makes us one of the best cities in the country, but that doesn’t mean we just rest on our laurels and don’t try to improve.”

In 2020, the local Colorado Springs rate of hate crime rose sharply to 2.4 incidents per 100,000 people. TESSA, El Paso and Teller counties’ largest provider of services for domestic and sexual assault victims, processed a record high of more than 13,000 calls in 2020.

Despite the increases, Colorado Springs still ranked third for fewest hate crimes per capita when ranked with six surrounding cities.

“These are ever-changing numbers, we’re not doing as bad as one might think, especially when we look at our property crimes, we’re well below in comparison to other cities,” Chief Vasquez explains.

Another area Colorado Springs looks to improve is transportation.

“Long-term it’ll be better but unfortunately there are some pains until it gets finished,” John Liosatos, Transportation Director of the Pikes Peak area said.

Experts tracked the average number of hours drivers lose to traffic and what it means to be in a car-dependent city.

“We have to come up with something that helps those young professionals stay here, as well as help the people who have been here their lifetime stay here,” Liosatos explained.

Colorado Springs now ranks 38th for the most walkable city in the U.S. and drivers reported a decrease in miles driven on poor road conditions.

Other key highlights include: