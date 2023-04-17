(COLORADO SPRINGS) — To create a more convenient and functional parking area for the Mt. Cutler trailhead, the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department will begin improvements at the trailhead parking lot on Wednesday, April 19.

The City said the current parking lot will be temporarily closed during construction.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road is expected to remain open with only a few incidences where travel will be reduced to one lane or a potentially delayed roadway opening.

The project will expand and formalize the existing gravel parking lot found on North Cheyenne Canyon Road. The City aims to increase parking efficiency and reduce erosion.

Improvements include; asphalt paving as well as adding curb and gutter, striping, and defined parking spaces. The City said minor modifications will also be made to Mt. Cutler and Creekside trails.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

“We would like to thank park and trail users for their patience during this closure,” said David Deitemeyer, Senior Landscape Architect with the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “With a growing number of visitors coming through the Cañon each year, this project will increase parking availability with designated spaces to enhance the user experience.”

According to the City, Mt. Cutler Trail will remain open during construction, and hikers and all users are encouraged to utilize available parking along North Cheyenne Canyon Road or at the Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center.

Construction is expected to last six weeks, weather dependent.