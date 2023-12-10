Images: 40th Annual Festival of Lights Parade

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 40th Annual Festival of Lights Parade hosted thousands of people in the streets of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night on Dec. 9.

Dozens of High School bands and chirps of sirens from first responders serenaded the parade. Colorful flotes paraded down the street with children’s favorite mascots marching beside them.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Photojournalist Dez Rowe

You know, I think it’s a great unifying event, really wonderful for the community to be able to come together. I know as a kid, I used to come here as a child with my family. And so to come here as an adult and be back again is really special,” said Pamela Rath Parade goer.