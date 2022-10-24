DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are now 2-5 after losing the fourth straight game on Sunday.

The Broncos lost to the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High without starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Criticism continues to pile on for Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He says there is no excuse for losing close games.

“I’m sick of being up here saying the same thing over and over again. The opportunities are there. At some point we have to take it, there’s no excuses. We’ve been in every single game. We have to win these games. As a team, as an offense, defense, everybody. We’ve had these opportunities, we have been in these situations,” Hackett explained after the game on Sunday.

“It’s frustrating being up here having to say the same thing because like I said, those opportunities are there. We have to make them. It’s that simple, it’s the NFL. It’s going to be hard. Especially close games which we’ve been in, you have to come through and win those games.”

The Broncos are currently in last place in the AFC West with all hope of making the playoffs quickly diminishing.

“The heat’s always on. Anything you want, you want to always try to give yourself a chance to get to the playoffs. We’re behind the eight ball right now, 2-5. We have to find a way to fight ourselves out of this hole,” Hackett explained.

As the team continues to struggle on the offensive end of the ball, many have wondered if Hackett will surrender play calling.

“I think we’ll always look at everything. I always look at myself, first and foremost. If there’s something that we all agree that I might hold the team back or anything like that, sure. I don’t think that’s the case. I think there are plays to he had there. I think we have been in and out of the huddle. Everything with communication has been really good. But we’ll look at everything. We’ll always look at everything to try to improve and help this offense,” Hackett said.

The Broncos head to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Hackett said there is a chance Wilson could play.

“He’s trending in that direction. He did everything he could to try to be there, but it was just a little early with that short week. So hopefully, we’ll see him out there and if not, we’ll be smart with him too.”

