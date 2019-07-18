Ignoring your coworkers can help you avoid being tired

Ignoring your co-workers could really pay off at the end of the day, according to mental health professionals talking to Business Insider.

They say ignoring co-workers may help you avoid feeling burned out by clock out time. Mental health professionals say that’s because when your focus is drawn away from the job at hand, it can cause mental exhaustion.

And it can take a bit to recover — it could be 25 minutes, in fact, before you can regain your complete focus.

Psychologist Ulrika Leons says switching back and forth between work and distractions can take a toll on your mental energy.

She says you can avoid the issue by wearing headphones, sending the message to your office mates when you absolutely cannot be disturbed.