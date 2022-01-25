ICYMI: Local parenting mentor Kristen Duke talks connecting with your teens

COLORADO SPRINGS– Local parenting mentor Kristen Duke joined us this morning during the FOX21 News Morning Show to talk about how to best connect with your teenager.

Duke says on her website that her goal is to help connect parents with their teens by giving them tips and tricks to uncovering tricky parenting blind spots. She posts daily Instagram videos with helpful tips, techniques, products, mentoring advice and more.

She believes that many parents are afraid of the teenage years and because of that fear, try to control their children which leads to too much tension and fracturing of relationships.

Follow her on Instagram @KristenDukeChats and on her website.