Icy weather possible on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A cold front moving through Tuesday night will set the stage for a wintry mix of precipitation on Wednesday, Jan. 19. This shallow, cold air mass will pool against the divide by Wednesday morning.

As east to southeast winds develop, causing some upslope flow over the very cold air. This will create some freezing drizzle, primarily from El Paso county up to the north towards the Denver metro area, with light snow developing over much of the rest of southern Colorado.

This combination of freezing drizzle and light snow may cause travel trouble for much of the day across southern Colorado. The best chance for freezing drizzle appears to be in the El Paso county area and pointe to the north and east.

With this possibility, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these areas, and it’s in effect for the El Paso county area (including Colorado Springs) from 5:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. A light glaze of ice and up to an inch of snow will be possible, and both the morning and evening commutes may be impacted.

Travel may become difficult as the freezing drizzle and snow develops Wednesday morning. Slick conditions will be possible through the evening commute and into Wednesday night before snow ends and we clear out.

However, overnight lows in the single digits and teens from Wednesday night into Thursday morning will mean some slick roadways will remain and some slick spots will be possible for the Thursday morning commute as well.

Use caution if traveling Wednesday, Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.