(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic buildings downtown is getting a new sign to reflect a new business it will now be home to.

The building at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Cascade Avenue will have the Wells Fargo sign replaced with a sign for Alpine Bank. The Wells Fargo sign had been on the building for 23 years.

According to Alpine Bank, it was founded in 1973 and has been serving Colorado for 50 years, and is new to Colorado Springs.

Alpine Bank Colorado Springs “will be led by Market President Matthew Hanson, a Colorado Springs native and Lewis Palmer High School graduate from the class of 2000.”

“My kids will be raised in the city I grew up in, with my parents and siblings still in town. I love to wake up each morning and see Pikes Peak, which is beautiful to behold every season of the year,” said Hanson. “The Springs is growing, but still feels like a community from the north end to the south, east to the west. It’s great to be back.”

Alpine Bank Colorado Springs plans to open its newest location, at 90 South Cascade Avenue, in late October.