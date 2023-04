(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ice Cube with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Westside Boogie will be at the Broadmoor World Arena on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and according to the event page, tickets range from $55.95 to $135.95, plus applicable fees.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Pikes Peak Center box office, as the box office for the Broadmoor World Arena is closed.