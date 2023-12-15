(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — Colder temperatures have allowed Ice Castles in Cripple Creek to open earlier than expected allowing guests to visit the Ice Castles before the holidays.

Ice Castles said the attraction was originally expected to open in early January, but colder temperatures allowed an opening date of Tuesday, Dec. 19. Ice artisans are working around the clock to get ready for the grand opening on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in Colorado,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”

Courtesy: Ice Castles

Ice Castles said the attraction will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights. The Ice Castles will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but plans to operate with extended hours during the two-week Christmas break.

Tickets for the Ice Castles are on sale now.