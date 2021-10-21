Ice Castles not returning to Colorado this year following locational challenges

COLORADO — Sad news for Colorado ice lovers: Ice Castles will not be coming to Colorado this winter.

After facing challenges related to where the event would be held, and the possibility of a move from Dillon to Silverthorne, organizers have decided to cancel this year’s Colorado attraction.

“We hope to be back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023, but at this time we do not have a location set,” Ice Castles spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski said.

For those who are not familiar with the event, Ice Castles allows people to walk through icicle archways, crawl through freezing tunnels, slide down ramps made from ice, and wander through icy caverns and mazes.

Despite no Colorado location, Ice Castles will be in five other spots this winter: Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York.

For more information about Ice Castles and its other locations, visit its website.