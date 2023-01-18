(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Due to weather impacts the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor SEMA Construction are rescheduling the temporary closure of I-25 over South Academy Boulevard.
The temporary closure was for the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP) to demolish the I-25 bridge. Demolition work is expected to start again starting Saturday morning, Jan. 21 through Sunday morning, Jan. 22.
CDOT says detours will be in place during the closure:
- Southbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue south.
- Eastbound S. Academy Blvd. traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to S. Academy Blvd.
- Westbound S. Academy Blvd. traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to S. Academy Blvd.