(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Due to weather impacts the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor SEMA Construction are rescheduling the temporary closure of I-25 over South Academy Boulevard.

The temporary closure was for the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP) to demolish the I-25 bridge. Demolition work is expected to start again starting Saturday morning, Jan. 21 through Sunday morning, Jan. 22.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT says detours will be in place during the closure: