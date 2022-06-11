COLORADO SPRINGS — A runner who suffered from a cardiac arrest was finally able to meet and thank the team that dropped everything to save his life at a special meet and greet that took place at the Rock Ledge Ranch Gazebo.

Mark Smith is alive today and returned to the Garden of the Gods 10M/10K/Trail Race with a special request: to meet the team that bravely stepped in and saved his life.

In 2021, Smith suffered from a cardiac arrest during the Trail Race. The quick actions of several runners and onlookers had kept smith alive for 24 minutes before he was able to get an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“I was dead for 24 minutes. But you were there. You dropped to the ground and started compressions or in some other way kept me alive for those 24 long minutes when the AED arrived,” said Smith. “Because of what you did that day, I lived. You did that. I want to say thank you. I want to meet the team that saved my life.”

Smith participated in the Trail Awards presentation and provided a special thank you to the running community during post-race festivities.