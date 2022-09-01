COLORADO SPRINGS — In an adorable update to an already record-setting occasion at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, the hospital now has TEN — you read that right — TEN sets of twins!

Earlier on August 29, the hospital announced that seven sets of twins in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was already record-setting. Now, just days later, the hospital said it has ten sets of twins!

“In my 30-plus years of nursing, I have never seen anything like this,” said Kathie Seerup, chief nursing officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. “I’ve worked at hospitals with larger NICUs and even there I’ve never seen so many twins at a single time. It’s really unheard of, but one of the sweetest things I’ve seen in my career.”

The twins were born between June and August. One set was born in June, one in July and eight in the month of August.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs is a pediatric hospital located in Colorado Springs on Union Boulevard. The 115-bed hospital opened its doors to patients in 2019 and has 50 NICU beds, 20 of which are being occupied by the twins right now.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is a top-10 ranked pediatric hospital in the country and has locations throughout Colorado. The Colorado Springs hospital provides critical care to children in Southern Colorado and throughout surrounding states to help keep them closer to home.