“I don’t know what happened” says suspect in Feb. 1 Colorado Springs residential shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The affidavit regarding the arrest of David Weingarten has been released to FOX21 News.

According to CSPD’s Detective Gardner, Weingarten called the Colorado Springs Police Department’s communication center and said, “I just shot [name] and [name] and I’ve been feeling not good lately and something just came over me. I don’t know what happened. I’ve been hearing things, and I don’t know what’s going on.”

When asked if there was serious bleeding, Weingarten responded, “[Name] and [name] are both dead, I believe.”

Enclosed in the affidavit is Weingarten’s explanation as to how and why he killed his wife and eight-month-old son.

Detective Gardner writes that, based off of the statements Weingarten made during the initial investigation, she believes that he committed Murder in the 1st Degree.

