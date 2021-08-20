I-70 update, one lane reopens after rain

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– As of midnight on Thursday, Aug. 19, Glenwood Canyon received continuous rainfall, leading the Colorado Department of Transportation to elect to keep the canyon closed through the night and reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Aug. 20.

After some clean-up efforts on 120.6, 120.7 WB and 130 EB, the canyon reopened, having made it through the night-long storm without much damage after 3 inches of rainfall.

Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Both Section 4 in Pueblo, Colo. and Section 5 in Denver sent out 10-person teams fitted with dump trucks and vac-trucks to clean the canyon.

The Blue Gulch wall monitors continue to indicate stability, while Lawrence received the bid for the emergency work and has been given the Notice to Proceed. Work will begin on Monday, Aug. 23. CC Enterprises will be Lawrence’s Traffic Control subcontractor for their project.

Crews continued to be stationed at the 2 closure points at mile point 133 at Dotsero and mile point 116 at Glenwood Springs in case weather worsens and another closure becomes necessary. Should a Flash Flood Warning be issued, both crews will close the interstate, and the Colorado State Patrol will sweep through the area to look out for motorists or individuals in the region. Digital message boards will also display the closure points and the recommended detour which was established when the canyon was originally closed.

