I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closing due to Flash Flood Warning

COLORADO — I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closing due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

Closure points for all traffic are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle). The I-70 closure will stay in place through the Warning and then crews will review whether the canyon is safe to reopen.

At this time, the Flash Flood Warning is anticipated to end at 10:30.

Eastbound traffic headed to the Roaring Fork Valley may have limited access at Exit 109 or on US 6, but should plan for delays during the first hour of the closure.

CDOT asks that motorists use the recommended northern alternate route when detouring around the closure. Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse

All updates will continue to be posted to cotrip.org, CDOT’s Twitter page and available by dialing 511.