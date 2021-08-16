I-70 Glenwood Canyon update

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has opened one lane in each direction on Saturday, Aug. 14 at mile point 123.5, hours earlier than originally expected.

Courtesy of CDOT.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is monitoring the situation and strongly advises caution while passing through the area.

One hundred and forty-six loads of material were hauled out of the canyon on Sunday, Aug. 15, and the opening process was hauled while rain passed over the region from mile point 123 to Hanging Lake Tunnel around 4:42 p.m. After its passing around 5:20 p.m., the canyon reopened.

With rainfall very likely happening later this week, caution in the region is advised. Should there be a closure, digital message boards will display closures and advise an appropriate detour. CDOT also plans to post updates to Facebook, Twitter and issue information to others in case of closure. For more updates, visit this website.

The east end of the canyon will be continued to be cleaned out as there is a great deal of slide material leftover. Approximately 80 loads have been hauled out of the north side of I-70.

Recreational paths are closed including Bair Ranch, Shoshone and Grizzly Creek rest areas. The No Name rest area is open.

As always, construction, clean-up and maintenance is weather-dependent. Rain may impact the Grizzly Creek burn area and spark another mudslide.

CDOT would like to thank the public for their patience during the extended closure.