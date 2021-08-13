I-70 Glenwood Canyon update, one lane reopening Aug. 14

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– Cleanup continues on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colo. Currently there are plans to open one lane in each direction through the canyon beginning Saturday, Aug. 14. A complete re-opening of the roadway is not anticipated until late November.

Courtesy of CDOT.

Paving of damaged roadway areas has also began at mile point 123.5.

Approximately 110 loads of material has been hauled out of the canyon to the dump site at Bair Ranch and on Colorado Highway 82..

On the eastern end of the canyon, east of Hanging Lake Tunnel: Crews are moving dirt behind the type 4 barrier, cleaning out drains between mile point 126 and mile point 128. Eighty loads of material were hauled out on Friday, Aug. 13.

On the western end of the canyon, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel: Crews are washing and cleaning areas from No Name to Hanging Lake Tunnel. Thirty loads of material were hauled from the 119 dump site to a location on CO 82.

Starting Friday, Aug. 13 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Colorado Department of Transportation courtesy patrol will be on CO 82 Independence Pass for all motorists’ assistance.