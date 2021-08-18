I-70 Glenwood Canyon update, Hanging Lake closed indefinitely

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 90 loads of debris were loaded up and taken out of the Canyon. With thunderstorms heading into the region on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns that heavy rain, hail and wind may impact the clean-up process and potentially spark another flash flood in the area.
This morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch at noon in the burn scar area.
Crews will be stationed at the closure points I-70 mile point 133 (Dotsero) and mile point 116 (Glenwood Springs). These crews will close the interstate should the weather impact the region.
Hanging Lake Trail has been closed indefinitely in light of the mudslides in the area. Members in the community are invited to make donations for the area’s cleanup on this site.
Should there be a closure due to inclement weather, the Colorado State Patrol will sweep the region to ensure that there are no vehicles or public in the area. Digital messages will be posted on CDOT boards in the area signaling detours should that become necessary.
The engineering staff has installed motion monitors in the westbound Blue Gulch wall.
CDOT and the National Weather Service would like to remind all motorists in Colorado of the following safe summer driving tips, in light of the upcoming weather predictions:
- PLAN
- PREPARE
- ACT
- Know before you go – check COtrip.org for road closures and the forecast to check for heavy rainfall in the area
- Do not drive in floodwaters
- Have multiple ways to receive alerts
- Take caution when driving next to steep terrain
- Check the latest forecast for updates, watches and warnings
- Be prepared for the sudden rise of water in streams, canyons and arroyos.
To stay up to date on the Glenwood Canyon area cleanup, visit this website.