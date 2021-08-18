I-70 Glenwood Canyon update, Hanging Lake closed indefinitely

FILE – Int his Thursday, July 22, 2021, file photo, Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colo., near Bair Ranch after a flash flood. Authorities say about 20 people spent the night inside a highway tunnel along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in Western Colorado. The people were caught in their vehicles Thursday night, July 29, 2021 and it took crews nine hours to carve out a path through the mud to reach them about 6:30 a.m. Friday. (Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP, File)

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 90 loads of debris were loaded up and taken out of the Canyon. With thunderstorms heading into the region on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns that heavy rain, hail and wind may impact the clean-up process and potentially spark another flash flood in the area.

This morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch at noon in the burn scar area.

Crews will be stationed at the closure points I-70 mile point 133 (Dotsero) and mile point 116 (Glenwood Springs). These crews will close the interstate should the weather impact the region.

Hanging Lake Trail has been closed indefinitely in light of the mudslides in the area. Members in the community are invited to make donations for the area’s cleanup on this site.

Should there be a closure due to inclement weather, the Colorado State Patrol will sweep the region to ensure that there are no vehicles or public in the area. Digital messages will be posted on CDOT boards in the area signaling detours should that become necessary.

The engineering staff has installed motion monitors in the westbound Blue Gulch wall.

CDOT and the National Weather Service would like to remind all motorists in Colorado of the following safe summer driving tips, in light of the upcoming weather predictions:

PLAN PREPARE ACT

Know before you go – check COtrip.org for road closures and the forecast to check for heavy rainfall in the area

for road closures and the forecast to check for heavy rainfall in the area Do not drive in floodwaters

Have multiple ways to receive alerts

Take caution when driving next to steep terrain

Check the latest forecast for updates, watches and warnings

Be prepared for the sudden rise of water in streams, canyons and arroyos.

To stay up to date on the Glenwood Canyon area cleanup, visit this website.