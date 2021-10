CDOT closed I-70 eastbound Sunday morning due to a crash east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels. (credit: CDOT)

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – CDOT closed Interstate 70 eastbound for more than two hours Sunday morning due to a crash east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels.

The closure was between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass, or exit 205 – CO 9 and exit 216 – US 6.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 a semi-trailer jackknifed at mile post 219 due to slick roads. The semi took out about 30 feet of guardrail, blocking eastbound I-70.

No injuries were reported in the crash.