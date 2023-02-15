GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday evening after a semi crashed and blocked both directions of traffic.

The interstate is expected to be closed “for several hours,” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Photos tweeted by CDOT showed a semi truck on its side, with its trailer hanging over to the lower level of the interstate, its cargo spilled out. The crash happened at Mile Point 124.6, east of Glenwood Springs.

Colorado State Patrol said the cargo was cans of coffee. The driver was not hurt.

I-70 semi crash, Glenwood Canyon (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Drivers were advised to expect an extended closure between exit 133 (Dotsero) and exit 116 (Glenwood Springs). CDOT said the southern alternate route will add several hours of travel time.

CDOT urged travelers to check weather conditions before taking the route and to check COtrip.org before taking the detour.

Here is how CDOT describes the detour:

“To use the southern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50. Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.”

FOX31 will update this story as more information is received on an expected reopening.