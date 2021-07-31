I-70 at Glenwood Canyon closed through weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 will remain closed at Glenwood Canyon throughout the weekend, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said Saturday.

With more heavy rain expected, cleanup efforts could be put on pause.

“They’re making progress. They’re working extremely hard out there,” CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said. “They’re being extra vigilant, watchful of the weather… if there is any danger, they will leave. They will evacuate the canyon.”

Rollison says an added challenge is the risk of another mudslide.

“This has been going on for several weeks. It is tiring,” Rollison said.

The agency is urging drivers heading to the high country to be prepared for adverse weather conditions.

“Imagine being in your car for 10 hours, what would you need?” Rollison said.