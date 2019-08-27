I-25 warranty road work begins

Drivers will hit another patch of construction on I-25. The next few nights there will be road work on the I-25 and U.S. 24/Cimarron interchange.

The original project cost 115 million dollars began in 2015 and ended early 2018. Colorado Department of Transportation said now that it’s been over a year they are doing tiny fixes. The road construction will be completed without an additional cost to tax payers.

“It’s important to do due diligence,” said CDOT Engineer Dave Watt. “It has been something that we have been discussing with Kramer at North America for that last few months and it’s coordination and collaboration so we can get the project completely finished and accepted and get the full service life we were able to get out of the I-25 and Cimarron interchange reconstruction.”

CDOT will be replacing concrete panels, fixing cracks and making changes to the Colorado Avenue Bridge.

This will begin Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week starting at 9:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. The work will halt for Labor Day weekend and likely continue for a few days the week after as well.