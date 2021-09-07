I-25 to have nightly closures starting Sept. 7

Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Several closures are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Interstate 25/County Line Road Interchange Exit 163 for bridgework and drainage pipe installation. Delays up to 20 minutes can be expected.

All construction activities listed below are weather-dependent and could change.

Date Time Impact Activity Detour Overnight Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 8 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound and southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Bridge work over I-25 I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161). See detour map 1. Overnight Thursday, Sept. 9 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Bridge work over I-25 I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161). See detour map 2. Overnight Friday, Sept. 10 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Install drainage pipes Southbound I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161). See detour map 2. Overnight Saturday, Sept. 11 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Install drainage pipes Southbound I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161). See detour map 2.

To learn more, follow the construction project on Facebook at @I25SouthGapProject or sign up for text alerts by texting I25GAP to 21000.