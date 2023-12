(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said I-25 is back open after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in north Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec 30.

At around 1:30 p.m., I-25 was closed in both directions at Marker 149, and northbound traffic was diverted onto Woodmen Road.

I-25 is now back open after being closed for several hours.