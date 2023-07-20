(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said there will be closures for ramps on northbound I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway in Southern Colorado.

CDOT said the closures are to facilitate concrete pavement work that had been rescheduled. The closures will begin on Friday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be other ramp closures throughout the week including:

Sunday, July 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

Friday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

According to CDOT, there will be detours in place for travelers.

Traffic exiting I-25 will continue north to exit 135, turn west on South Academy Boulevard, re-enter I-25 southbound then exit at 132A or 132B.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

For traffic entering I-25, proceed west on Mesa Ridge Parkway, use the southbound on-ramp, travel south to Exit 128, turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and re-enter I-25 northbound.

The work is part of a larger project on I-25 between S. Academy Blvd. to Santa Fe Avenue which includes safety and efficiency improvements.