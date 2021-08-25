I-25 overnight closures to start Wednesday night

EL PASO/DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Colo.– Northbound Interstate 25 is closing for three nights starting Wednesday, Aug. 25 until Friday, Aug. 27, at the County Line Road Interchange at Exit 163 for paving operations from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Northbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane south of the County Line Road bridge, detouring around the closure using the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road. For local access, drivers are asked to use the Colorado Highway 105 interchange at Exit 161.

The County Line Road Bridge over I-25 will be closed to all traffic in order to maintain safety and free-flowing traffic during the ramp detouring process.

To sign up for email updates, please visit this website. To sign up for text updates, text I25GAP to 21000.

The project is intended to improve traffic float and road quality on 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock through the addition of another traffic lane. The lane will be an express lane that will include a toll. Express lanes will be free to vehicles with three or more individuals and motorcyclists.

Project completion will cost approximately $419 million by its end in November 2022.