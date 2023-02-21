(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers to use alternate routes as a crash has shut down northbound I-25 between South Circle Drive and South Nevada Avenue.

CSPD Communications tweeted around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 that a traffic crash had closed down both northbound and southbound I-25 due to a crash. About three minutes later, southbound I-25 was back open.

CSPD said traffic on northbound I-25 is being diverted onto the MLK bypass.

Check back on this article for updates on traffic conditions.