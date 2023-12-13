(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said overnight on Monday, Dec. 18 to Tuesday, Dec. 19, I-25 will close in both directions to allow for the replacement of the bridge damaged in the train derailment that happened on Oct. 15.
CDOT said the I-25 closure will be just north of Pueblo at mile point 107. The closure is expected to begin on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and is expected to be finished on Dec. 19 at 6 a.m.
The project will replace the bridge, reinstall guardrails, pave, and striping.
CDOT suggested traffic detours:
- Southbound: Motorists in the Colorado Springs area traveling southbound are advised to take Highway 115 toward Penrose and then proceed east on US Highway 50 toward Pueblo.
- Northbound: Motorists traveling northbound are advised to exit I-25 at US 50/CO 47 and travel to Penrose then north on Highway 115 toward Colorado Springs.
For vehicles over 11-feet wide:
- Eastbound: Drive east via US 50 or CO 96 to CO 71
- Westbound: Drive west on US 50 and then use US 285
CDOT said drivers using Highway 115 will encounter a 12-mile-long construction project, and motorists should expect temporary driving surfaces and frequent traffic pattern changes.