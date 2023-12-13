(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said overnight on Monday, Dec. 18 to Tuesday, Dec. 19, I-25 will close in both directions to allow for the replacement of the bridge damaged in the train derailment that happened on Oct. 15.

CDOT said the I-25 closure will be just north of Pueblo at mile point 107. The closure is expected to begin on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and is expected to be finished on Dec. 19 at 6 a.m.

The project will replace the bridge, reinstall guardrails, pave, and striping.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT suggested traffic detours:

Southbound: Motorists in the Colorado Springs area traveling southbound are advised to take Highway 115 toward Penrose and then proceed east on US Highway 50 toward Pueblo.

Motorists in the Colorado Springs area traveling southbound are advised to take Highway 115 toward Penrose and then proceed east on US Highway 50 toward Pueblo. Northbound: Motorists traveling northbound are advised to exit I-25 at US 50/CO 47 and travel to Penrose then north on Highway 115 toward Colorado Springs.

For vehicles over 11-feet wide:

Eastbound : Drive east via US 50 or CO 96 to CO 71

: Drive east via US 50 or CO 96 to CO 71 Westbound: Drive west on US 50 and then use US 285

CDOT said drivers using Highway 115 will encounter a 12-mile-long construction project, and motorists should expect temporary driving surfaces and frequent traffic pattern changes.