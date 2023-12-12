(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County said a temporary closure for northbound I-25 is scheduled from Wednesday, Dec. 13 to Thursday, Dec. 14.

The closure will be for northbound I-25 at Santa Fe Avenue and the northbound I-25 on-ramp at Santa Fe Avenue and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

El Paso County detailed detours that will be in place during the closure:

Northbound I-25 through traffic will exit at mile 128, travel north on US 85/87, turn west onto South Academy Boulevard, and re-enter I-25 at mile 135.

Traffic intending to enter northbound I-25 at Santa Fe Avenue will be diverted to northbound US 85/87, turn west onto South Academy Boulevard, and re-enter I-25 at mile 135.

Traffic intending to enter northbound I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway will travel south and exit at Santa Fe Avenue, turn left and travel north on US 85/87, turn west onto South Academy Boulevard, and re-enter I-25 at mile 135.

El Paso County said the closure is to reroute northbound traffic to the east on the new permanent pavement while crews work in the middle of the current southbound lane and the new northbound lanes.

In case of inclement weather, El Paso County has scheduled a contingency night for Thursday.