STATEWIDE – FOX21 New’s reporter Brandon Thompson is on the scene of a “big announcement” issued by the Polis administration regarding the I-25 gap project.

The @GovofCO says all lanes of traffic will be open a year earlier on the I-25 Gap project. He says it is also under budget. Estimated completion has bounced between spring and fall of 2022. https://t.co/llAyXQR8Op — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 22, 2021

The total cost of the project is around $420 million.

@SenatorBennet says it’s the project is “a model for the rest of the country” because of the collaboration between the state, multiple counties, and multiple cities that lay outside the 18-mile project, but benefit from its expansion — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 22, 2021

@JohnSuthers is up saying that when he took office in 2015, he says it was unacceptable that two of the 40 largest cities in nation were connected by just two lanes. He points to the military presence in Colorado Springs needing essential travel — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 22, 2021

To watch the full address delivered by Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation, click here to watch it on Facebook.